Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 17,759 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 50.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, COO Robert Paul Discordia acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at $176,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $112,241. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 164.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.