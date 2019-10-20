Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Synlogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synlogic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.57. Synlogic Inc has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,844.96% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synlogic Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYBX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Synlogic Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.