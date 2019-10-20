Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 60.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $10.93 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a negative net margin of 242.65%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price objective on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

