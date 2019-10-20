Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $145,000 in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 525,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Reading International by 85.0% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 215,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Reading International by 1,879.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $105,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 801,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

RDI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Reading International had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million.

RDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reading International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

