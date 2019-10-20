Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New Investment in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,469 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,892,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 3,456.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in MidSouth Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of MSL stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.39 million, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.29. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

