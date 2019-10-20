Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

ADMS opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.97% and a negative net margin of 241.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADMS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

