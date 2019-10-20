Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes Position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 208.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBBP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 181.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

