Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paramount Group from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $188.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.21 million. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.77%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 80.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 207.7% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 14,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Paramount Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

