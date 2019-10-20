Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. CSFB reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. GMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.55.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

POU stock opened at C$5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.09. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.13 and a 12 month high of C$12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $689.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$218.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.