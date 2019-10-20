Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Pareteum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of TEUM opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.98. Pareteum has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. Pareteum had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pareteum will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

