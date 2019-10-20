Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 17,556 Shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FISR stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

