Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 5,706 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 141,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $288.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

