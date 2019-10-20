Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AI Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $55.20 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.