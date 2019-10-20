Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 20,887 iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $353,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EMHY opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.

