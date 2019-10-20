Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

