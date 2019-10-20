Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

NYSE STZ opened at $197.02 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $227.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

