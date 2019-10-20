Parkgene (GENE) Market Cap Reaches $330,018.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $330,018.00 and $1,691.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

