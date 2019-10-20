Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Paypal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,706,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,841,000 after buying an additional 119,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.81.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.