PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Down 7.6%

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s share price fell 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.20, 2,077,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,303,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $52,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 111,462.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 585,750.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

