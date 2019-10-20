Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Lowered to $26.00 at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Peabody Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Peabody Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.81. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 634,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,640,361.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 859,698 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,796. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,470 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,009 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

