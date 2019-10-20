Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATYM. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 187 ($2.44) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 261 ($3.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.50. The firm has a market cap of $256.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.