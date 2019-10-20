Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

PFLT opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $285,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $92,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 44.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 52,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 146,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 59,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

