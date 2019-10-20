Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $658.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $196,368.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.