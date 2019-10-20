Peoples Bank OH Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 166.1% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 853,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 532,600 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Corning by 427.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 227,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.3% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. S&P Equity Research cut shares of Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

