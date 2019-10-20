Peoples Bank OH Trims Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Clorox by 209.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 75.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 39,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,493,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.98. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

