Peoples Bank OH Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $165.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $168.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.