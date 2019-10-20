Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after buying an additional 385,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after buying an additional 342,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after buying an additional 782,124 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.82. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.97.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.