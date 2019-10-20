People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBCT opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PBCT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $229,491.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,451.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.