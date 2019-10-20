PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,613,000 after buying an additional 838,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,962,000 after buying an additional 143,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,480,000 after buying an additional 378,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,090,000 after buying an additional 117,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PEP stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.