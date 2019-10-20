PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 387.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.20. The company has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.03 and a 52-week high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

