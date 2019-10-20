Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) & AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Head to Head Survey

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and AGM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 4.55% 7.51% 4.35% AGM Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perion Network and AGM Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $252.85 million 0.52 $8.12 million $0.31 16.55 AGM Group $5.11 million 76.69 -$8.41 million N/A N/A

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AGM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Perion Network has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGM Group has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Perion Network and AGM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perion Network presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than AGM Group.

Summary

Perion Network beats AGM Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered Holon, Israel.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

