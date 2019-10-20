Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,757.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,774.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,846.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,258.44.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.