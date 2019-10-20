Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.

Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,354,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

PM stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

