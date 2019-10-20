Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,111 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,421,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,940,000 after purchasing an additional 793,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.20. 1,774,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

