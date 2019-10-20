Phore Price Reaches $0.0825 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Phore has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $117,812.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, IDAX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Phore has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,998,842 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Nanex, CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

