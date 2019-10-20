Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Financial Survey

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 30.43, indicating that its share price is 2,943% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CSG Systems International pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Phunware does not pay a dividend. CSG Systems International pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CSG Systems International and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Phunware 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.69%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Phunware.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSG Systems International and Phunware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $875.06 million 1.91 $66.13 million $2.61 19.38 Phunware N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 7.95% 25.57% 8.52% Phunware N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Phunware on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and email messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

