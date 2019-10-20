PIBBLE Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $2,414.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00226236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.01128437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028926 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,442,361,420 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io.

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

