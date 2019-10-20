Pillar Trading Down 32.4% This Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. Pillar has a total market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $2,144.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pillar

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

