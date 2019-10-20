Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Releases Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

Shares of PPBN stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

