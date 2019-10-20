Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 451,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,634. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $28,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,085,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,475 shares of company stock worth $3,674,281 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.