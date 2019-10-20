Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 451,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,634. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $28,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,085,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,475 shares of company stock worth $3,674,281 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.