Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.68.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $123.36 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day moving average of $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

