Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 2,595 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.8% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $2,062,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 56.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.3% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,220,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,462,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX opened at $258.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $264.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.23 and its 200 day moving average is $246.15.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $393,761.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

