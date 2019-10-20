Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $845,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $78.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

