Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 1,986 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 20,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of ABT opened at $82.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

