Playgroundz Reaches Market Cap of $321,306.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Playgroundz token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $321,306.00 and $1,227.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00226422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.01154052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089573 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog.

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

