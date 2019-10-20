Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 2.3%

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, approximately 5,611,899 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,292,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. B. Riley set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $740.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 6,435.09%. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Plug Power by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

