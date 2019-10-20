PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $147.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock. PNC Financial Services Group traded as high as $144.65 and last traded at $144.14, with a volume of 36888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.66.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,419,082.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,374 shares of company stock worth $20,769,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.56.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

