Power Ledger 24-Hour Volume Reaches $329,070.00 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $19.10 million and $329,070.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, BX Thailand and Huobi.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00226422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.01154052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089573 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger’s genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,211,867 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, ABCC, Binance, Kucoin, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Kyber Network, BX Thailand, Upbit, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Bitbns, IDEX, TDAX, Radar Relay and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

