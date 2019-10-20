Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $125.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

