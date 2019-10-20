Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PG. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.44.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $321,412.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,176.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.